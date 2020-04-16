University of Southern Mississippi Theatre Students Win Awards at Southeastern Theatre Conference Competition

The USM News site has shared that Students from the Theatre program in the School of Performing and Visual Arts at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) recently won first, second, and third place in the Hair and Makeup Design Competition at the Southeastern Theatre Conference.

First-place winner, Jackson Jones, won for his designs for Ah, Wilderness! by Eugene O'Neill; second-place winner, Rachel Roan, won for her designs for Guys and Dolls by August Wilson; and third-place winner, Amoy Cooper, won for her designs for Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman.

Theresa Bush, assistant professor in the Theatre program saidd, "The SETC and the Hair and Makeup Design Competition were wonderful opportunities for students to learn from theatre professionals and establish a network for career building,"

