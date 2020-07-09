University of Southern Mississippi Student, Justin E. Bell, Wins National Musical Theatre Competition

Justin E. Bell, a University of Southern Mississippi School of Music undergraduate student has won first place honors in the Musical Theatre Division at the National Association of Teachers of Singing Competition. According to The University of Southern Mississippi.

Bell has been in many productions at Southern Miss both musical theatre and opera. He competed against thousands of other students and won in his category. He then took first place at the regional competition and advanced to the finals and took home a cash prize of $1,200.

In 1952, the Southwest District Convention featured a student competition, the first of what would later be known as NATS Student Auditions. As NATS grew, so did student auditions, and now thousands of students participate in chapter, district, and region auditions each year, providing students with constructive feedback on their progress and deemed by members as one of the most important activities NATS organizes.

Click HERE to read the full story

Related Articles Shows View More Jackson, MS Stories

More Hot Stories For You