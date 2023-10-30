The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre & Film Will Host a Fall 2023 Open House

The event is on Friday, November 10, 2023.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre & Film Will Host a Fall 2023 Open House

The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre & Film will host a fall 2023  Open House, Friday, November 10, 2023.

Students and parents from all years of high school and beyond are welcome to join us for this fun-filled day where you will get to sit in on classes, meet with the students, faculty, and staff of the department, and attend opening night of the departmental production of The Prom in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts! This Open House will give you the perfect opportunity to experience what it means to be a student in the Department of Theatre & Film at The University of Mississippi.

For those who are interested in auditioning for entry into the BFA emphasis in Acting for Stage & Screen or interviewing for the BFA emphasis in Design & Theatre Production for the fall 2024 semester there will be an opportunity to do so on the morning of Saturday, November 11, 2023 (If you are unavailable on this date please note that we will have an additional Open House in the spring or you can scroll to the bottom of the page for information related to virtual auditions and interviews).

A typical schedule for the Open House follows:

Friday

9:00am:           Meet with Chair & Professor, Michael Barnett

10:00am:         Attend a class within your area of interest with current faculty and students

11:00am:         Attend a class within your area of interest with current faculty and students

Noon:              Pizza Lunch Hosted by the Department

1:00pm:           Attend a class within your area of interest with current faculty and students                   

2:30pm:           Tour of Campus Conducted by Theatre & Film Students

4:00pm:           Conversation with Current Theatre & Film Students

7:30pm:           Screening of student made films featured in the UM Film Festival  

Saturday

9:00am:           Audition/Interview for Entry Into BFA in Theatre Arts Programs and Theatre Merit Scholarships

Space is limited, so if you are interested in being part of this wonderful day, please fill out the registration form here.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Jackson, MS

1
New Publication Features Preeminent Artists, Authors, and Scholars Reflecting on Landscape Photo
New Publication Features Preeminent Artists, Authors, and Scholars Reflecting on Landscapes in Art and Literature

The University Press of Mississippi (UPM) in association with University of Mississippi Museum and Historic Houses (UMM/the Museum) is celebrating the release of its latest volume in a series featuring artists and works in UMM’s collection: “American Landscapes: Meditations on Art and Literature in a Changing World.”

2
THE PROM Comes to The University of Mississippi in November Photo
THE PROM Comes to The University of Mississippi in November

The Prom opens at The University of Mississippi in November. Performances run November 10 – November 11 at 7:30pm and November 11 – November 12 at 2:00pm at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

3
Asian Cultural Council Opens Fellowship and Grant Program Applications Across Artistic Dis Photo
Asian Cultural Council Opens Fellowship and Grant Program Applications Across Artistic Disciplines

Asian Cultural Council (ACC), the preeminent organization advancing international dialogue through arts and cultural exchange between Asia, the U.S., and within Asia, announced the opening of its next global funding cycle with applications accepted from November 1 – 30, 2023.

4
THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year Photo
THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year

The Secret Garden: Spring Version comes to New Stage Theatre next year. Performances run February 6-10, 13, 15-17 at 7:00 p.m. and February 11 & 18 at 2:00 p.m. Learn more about the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning Video
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
View all Videos

Jackson, MS SHOWS
The Magic Flute in Jackson, MS The Magic Flute
Thalia Mara Hall (4/26-4/26)
Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Jackson, MS Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Mississippi Museum of Art (1/15-1/15)
Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz in Jackson, MS Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz
Duling Hall (3/04-3/04)
Stages: My Journey with Sondheim in Jackson, MS Stages: My Journey with Sondheim
Duling Hall (11/13-11/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You