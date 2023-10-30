The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre & Film will host a fall 2023 Open House, Friday, November 10, 2023.

Students and parents from all years of high school and beyond are welcome to join us for this fun-filled day where you will get to sit in on classes, meet with the students, faculty, and staff of the department, and attend opening night of the departmental production of The Prom in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts! This Open House will give you the perfect opportunity to experience what it means to be a student in the Department of Theatre & Film at The University of Mississippi.



For those who are interested in auditioning for entry into the BFA emphasis in Acting for Stage & Screen or interviewing for the BFA emphasis in Design & Theatre Production for the fall 2024 semester there will be an opportunity to do so on the morning of Saturday, November 11, 2023 (If you are unavailable on this date please note that we will have an additional Open House in the spring or you can scroll to the bottom of the page for information related to virtual auditions and interviews).



A typical schedule for the Open House follows:



Friday



9:00am: Meet with Chair & Professor, Michael Barnett

10:00am: Attend a class within your area of interest with current faculty and students



11:00am: Attend a class within your area of interest with current faculty and students

Noon: Pizza Lunch Hosted by the Department

1:00pm: Attend a class within your area of interest with current faculty and students

2:30pm: Tour of Campus Conducted by Theatre & Film Students

4:00pm: Conversation with Current Theatre & Film Students

7:30pm: Screening of student made films featured in the UM Film Festival



Saturday



9:00am: Audition/Interview for Entry Into BFA in Theatre Arts Programs and Theatre Merit Scholarships

Space is limited, so if you are interested in being part of this wonderful day, please fill out the registration form here.