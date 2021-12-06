Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOMETHING ROTTEN! Will Be Performed at Meridan Little Theatre in 2022

Performances run May 12-15, 2022.

Dec. 6, 2021  

Welcome to the Renaissance, where the Black Plague has ceded power to the Puritans, farthingales and codpieces are the latest fashion trend, and the biggest celebrity in England is a playwright named William Shakespeare. In the midst of all this excitement, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are trying to keep their acting company afloat.

In a desperate attempt to out-Bard the Bard, Nick consults with a soothsayer, who informs him that the future of theatre involves acting, singing, and dancing -- sometimes all at once!

As the Bottom brothers strive to write the world's very first "musical", they find themselves caught in a bitter battle with the Bard and the play's the thing. Something Rotten! is a hysterical, joyous celebration of everything you love about Broadway.

Learn more at http://www.meridianlittletheatre.com/something-rotten.html.


