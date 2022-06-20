Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rankin Performing Arts Announces WILLY WONKA JR. Camp

Sessions will run June 20 - 24 and June 27 - July 3, 2022, from  9:00 AM - 4:00 PM at Brandon Middle School. ​

Jackson, MS News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 20, 2022  
Rankin Performing Arts Announces WILLY WONKA JR. Camp

Rankin Performing Arts announces Willy Wonka JR 2022 kids camp. Sessions will run June 20 - 24 and June 27 - July 3, 2022, from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM at Brandon Middle School.

Explore the wonderful world of musical theatre during this two-week full day camp for 5th - 12th grade graduates. (Entering 5th grade 2022). ​Campers will be divided into age groups and rotate through fun and exciting performing arts classes and activities daily! Acting, improv, character development, vocal skills, dance/creative movement, choreography, set decoration, games, and more!

Campers will learn about the audition process and will be cast into roles to perform center stage in a full-scale Musical Theatre production for the Camp Finale, Friday, July 1st, Saturday, July 2nd, and Sunday, July 3rd. ​No experience is necessary! There are parts for everyone!

Campers will need to bring a lunch and water daily. Snacks will be provided. A pizza lunch will be provided for campers on the last Friday of the camp.

Each camper will receive a free t-shirt, keepsake script, and access to rehearsal music.

Campers will be asked to provide some basic costume pieces/accessories for our show. Once casting has been made, costume details will be available.

Early drop-off and extended care is available for an additional fee of $50 per week

Tuition Fee: $365
Registration Deadline: June 6, 2022
(a non-refundable deposit of $150 is due when registering - this deposit will go toward total tuition.)

​All fees are non-refundable.

Learn more at https://www.rankinperformingarts.com/willy-wonka-jr.html



Related Articles View More Jackson, MS Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Straight No Chaser Announces 25th Anniversary Tour Dates
  • Lindsey Stirling Announces The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program Tour; Full Tour List
  • Dua Lipa Announces 2022 'Future Nostalgia' North American Tour Dates