Rankin Performing Arts Announces WILLY WONKA JR. Camp

Rankin Performing Arts announces Willy Wonka JR 2022 kids camp. Sessions will run June 20 - 24 and June 27 - July 3, 2022, from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM at Brandon Middle School.

​

Explore the wonderful world of musical theatre during this two-week full day camp for 5th - 12th grade graduates. (Entering 5th grade 2022). ​Campers will be divided into age groups and rotate through fun and exciting performing arts classes and activities daily! Acting, improv, character development, vocal skills, dance/creative movement, choreography, set decoration, games, and more!

Campers will learn about the audition process and will be cast into roles to perform center stage in a full-scale Musical Theatre production for the Camp Finale, Friday, July 1st, Saturday, July 2nd, and Sunday, July 3rd. ​No experience is necessary! There are parts for everyone!

​

Campers will need to bring a lunch and water daily. Snacks will be provided. A pizza lunch will be provided for campers on the last Friday of the camp.

Each camper will receive a free t-shirt, keepsake script, and access to rehearsal music.

Campers will be asked to provide some basic costume pieces/accessories for our show. Once casting has been made, costume details will be available.

Early drop-off and extended care is available for an additional fee of $50 per week



Tuition Fee: $365

Registration Deadline: June 6, 2022

(a non-refundable deposit of $150 is due when registering - this deposit will go toward total tuition.)



​All fees are non-refundable.

Learn more at https://www.rankinperformingarts.com/willy-wonka-jr.html