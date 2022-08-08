RIPCORD comes to Laurel LIttle Theatre in October. Performances run October 21-22 & 28-29 at 730pm and October 30 at 2pm. Reservation line opens October 14 and answers 24 hours a day at 601.428.0140

Directed by Rick YoungBlood.

Two ladies are thrown together as roommates in a retirement home, but they are NOT a perfect match! One is upbeat and cheerful and optimistic, while the other is very much the opposite and just wants to live alone.

Think of a combination of THE ODD COUPLE mixed in with THE GOLDEN GIRLS. Hilarious!

We see them squirm and fight, and practically kill each other and everyone around them as they devise all kinds of dirty tricks to torment one another. They try to out-prank and out-scare each other hoping that the other will just move out - a perfect Halloween season production.

Written by Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner David Lindsay-Abaire, his witty script is laugh-out-loud funny filled with massive amounts of heart!