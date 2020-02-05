Oxford Film Festival and Theater Oxford Host A Reading of OUR JOSEPHINE

Oxford Film Festival and Theater Oxford will host a free reading at the Lafayette County and Oxford Public Library located at 401 Bramlett Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655 on February 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Step back in time to 1957 in Vicksburg, Mississippi - into a separate-but-equal society as the 9-year-old King Twins meet their first African American friend, 16-year-old Josephine. The twins try to draw Josephine into their antics, but she knows better. Enjoy their journey into the past, meeting their grandmother's zany neighbors, the spirited Baptist preacher, and others who make an impression on the twins - none more than Josephine, who taught them the meaning of respect, regardless of skin color, and what real friendship means.

This event will be held at 2 pm on February 15th at the Oxford/Lafayette Library. Directed by Rebecca Jernigan, the cast includes Lynn Wells, Patti Lewis, Kaye Bryant, Silas Reed, Harper and Sadie Grey, Kathi Ivy, Majorie Buckley, Bud Fanton, George Kehoe, Julie Fanton, Dave Bell, Gus Keene, Susan Hickman, Anne Klingen. Come and enjoy some of Oxford's best talent.

If you would like more information on this event, please visit www.oxforfilmfest.com or email us at info@oxfordfilmfest.com.





