OFF To Host A Virtual Screening For This Year's Food Film Fest

Oxford Film Festival will donate proceeds from home rentals of A CHEF'S VOYAGE to Oxford Community Market

As a safe alternative to the annual Oxford Food Film Festival, the Oxford Film Festival will host A Chef's Voyage in their Virtual Cinema Arthouse, starting on September 18, 2020. Tickets to rent the film are $10, and 50% of the proceeds earned will be donated to the Oxford Community Market, the film festival's usual partner for the event.

"The Oxford Community Market is so appreciative of the support from the Oxford Film Festival," said Market Director Betsy Chapman.

A Chef's Voyage follows the celebrated American Chef David Kinch and his team from Manresa, their 3 Star Michelin restaurant in California, for a one-of-a-kind collaboration with three legendary French chefs at their iconic restaurants in Paris, Provence, and Marseille.

To mark the 15th anniversary of Manresa, Kinch decides to close shop for a month so he and his staff can embark on their France voyage. Planning the trip takes months; to represent the refined Californian cuisine of Manresa, the team must bring their own seasonings, sauces that take days to make, and lots of abalone. But the logistics are tricky: how to sneak the food on flights; unfamiliar host kitchens; a language barrier and more. A Chef's Voyage takes us behind the scenes as the Manresa crew attempts to stage nine major meals over 10 days in the world's most cinematic venues, alongside culinary superstars, with the world watching (and tasting) - all to celebrate 15 years of Manresa excellence by doing what Chef Kinch and his team do best: creating meals and experiences worthy of those three stars.

Viewers can rent the film at the link below beginning on Friday:

https://watch.eventive.org/oxfordac/play/5f54c13a322225005b579522

