New Stage Theatre Announces Summer Camp Lineup

New Stage Theatre announces Early Bird registration for its 2021 Summer Camps for students rising 2nd to 12th during the 2021-22 school year. Early Bird registration is now through May 1. For more information or to register visit newstagetheatre.com/educate/summer-camps.

Camps this summer will be meeting In-Person! There two age appropriate camps available. Students currently enrolled in 1st - 6th grades in the 2020-21 school year can participate in our New Stage Theatre First Stages Camp June 7 - 18, Monday through Friday. There will be two sessions to choose from (morning or afternoon). Students currently enrolled in 6th - 11th grades in the 2020-21 school year can participate in the Broadway Jr. Summer Camp June 21 - July 16 Monday through Friday. There will be two sessions to choose from (morning or afternoon).

Safety precautions will be in place: masks are required, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, social distancing will be maintained, among other important requirements set forth by the Center for Disease Control. A special for this year: Graduating seniors will be able to register for the Broadway Jr Summer Camp, since we were not able to hold in-person camps last summer.

The Early Bird cost of the First Stages is $250. The Early Bird cost of the Broadway Jr. Summer Camp Intensive is $400. After May 1, registration is $300 for the First Stages and $450 for the Broadway Jr. Camp.

The New Stage Theatre First Stages Camp will include creative dramatic games, structured improvisations, and will culminate in a showcase performance for invited friends and family. Camp Participants will receive instruction in acting, improvisation, stage movement, musical theatre, dance, voice and diction, and auditioning. The camp will conclude with a showcase performance open to family and friends. Titles under consideration are Magic Tree House: The Knights at Dawn Kids and Seussical Kids.

The New Stage Theatre Broadway Jr. Camp Intensive includes an introduction to all elements of theatre production in daily classes. The culmination of the camp will be a fully produced production presented for on New Stage's main stage. Titles under consideration are Into the Woods, Jr., Hairspray, Jr., and The Lion King, Jr. Camp participants will receive instruction in acting, improvisation, stage movement, musical theatre, dance, voice and diction, and auditioning.

First Stages Camp

Dates: June 7-18, 2021 (2 weeks)

Students will choose one session to attend to enable maximum enrollment while maintaining adequate physical distance between students:

Session 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 2: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Grades: Rising 2nd to 6th grades

Cost: Early Bird Before May 1$250; After May 1 $300

Broadway Jr Summer Camp

Dates: June 21-July 16, 2021 (4 weeks)

Students will choose one session to attend to enable maximum enrollment while maintaining adequate physical distance between students:

Session 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 2: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Grades: Rising 6th to Graduating 12th Grades

Cost: Early Bird Before May 1 $400; After May 1 $450

Learn more at https://newstagetheatre.com/educate/summer-camps/.