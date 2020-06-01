New Albany's Tallahatchie River Players is Rebranding

New Albany's local theatre group, the Tallahatchie River Players, is rebranding. Now entering its 16th season, the group will be called New Albany Community Theater.



A message from the troupe:



As our local theatre group enters its 16th season, some changes will be made that benefit our entire theatre family. The Tallahatchie River Players, TRP, will be henceforth be rebranded as New Albany Community Theater!



We do this for several reasons. Firstly, whenever Tallahatchie River Players would compete in state competitions, the word "Tallahatchie" caused most everyone there to assume we were from the Delta or central Mississippi. As New Albany Community Theatre, we will be clearly representing our group's hometown area. The name will help to put us on the map alongside other cities with strong theatre communities like Tupelo, Pontotoc, Ripley, Starkville, Oxford, and hundreds of others!



We also hope this rebranding serves as a reminder that this is YOUR community theatre. There has always been, and always will be, a place for everyone who wants to be involved.



We are grateful to the many people who have kept this theatre group alive. From technicians to actors to directors to the people who have served as the Chairman of TRP to the ticket holders and patrons of the arts - we thank you from the bottom of our hearts and remind you that this is not an ending, but rather a new name for a great group. You are still needed. The NACT is still your troupe. We hope to see you when the new season starts!" -- New Albany Community Theater

