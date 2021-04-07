Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michigan Theatre of Jackson Presents LAUGH YOUR MASK OFF with Mike Green

Green headlines the Comedy Stop at the Tropicana in both Las Vegas and Atlantic city, The Comedy Castle in Detroit, Funny Bone South Bend, and more!

Apr. 7, 2021  
Comedy is back in downtown Jackson! Michigan Theatre of Jackson will present its first in person performance in over a year, with "Laugh Your Mask Off" with Mike Green.

Patrons are required to wear masks until seated. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

The performance takes place on April 23, 2021.

Purchase tickets at https://michigantheatre.ownyourticketing.com/embed/event/105.

Mike Green's natural likeability has quickly made him one of the top and most requested headliners across the country. Mike has the original jokes and the knowledge to make it all look made up every time. Clever, clean comedy is what he brings to the table. With a strong improv background, he takes you on an hour long "Comedy Vacation".

While developing his own show he was lucky enough to work with such luminaries as Tim Allen, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Titus & Ellen Degeneres. Now Mike has a polished act that he has performed in 48 states. He headlines the Comedy Stop at the Tropicana in both Las Vegas and Atlantic city, The Comedy Castle in Detroit, Funny Bone South Bend, & countless other clubs and colleges from New York to L.A.


