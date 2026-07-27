LIVERPOOL LEGENDS to Bring Complete Beatles Experience to Hattiesburg

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Liverpool Legends will bring their Beatles tribute show to Hattiesburg for one night only! Handpicked by the late Louise Harrison, sister of the legendary George Harrison, these four world-class musicians and actors honor the band that forever changed music. The performance will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

From the early mop-top days of 'She Loves You' and 'I Want to Hold Your Hand,' to the colorful era of Sgt. Pepper, all the way through to 'Come Together,' 'Here Comes the Sun', and 'Hey Jude'-this immersive show takes you on a Magical Mystery Tour through The Beatles' iconic career.

Narrated by Louise Harrison, who was instrumental in The Beatles' early success, the performance features spot-on vocals, vintage instruments, period costumes, dazzling visuals, and uncanny mannerisms, making you feel like you're watching the real thing.

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