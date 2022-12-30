Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year

Performances run April 18-30, 2023.

Dec. 30, 2022  
Fences by August Wilson comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023. Performances run April 18-22 and 25-29, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and April 23 and 30, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Set against the backdrop of 1950's Pittsburgh, August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize winning drama tells the story of Troy Maxson, a one-time star of the Negro baseball leagues who now works as a garbage man, holding court and expounding on life from the chair in his backyard.

Due to his race, Troy was denied his shot at the big league, so when his son Cory wants his own chance to play ball, will Troy's bitterness and resentment threaten to tear their relationship apart? Fences explores the walls we build around ourselves and our loved ones, while also illuminating one family's struggles in a racist society.

Recommended for 14 and older. Contains adult themes, subjects, and language.




