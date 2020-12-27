Dr. Brian Foster Will Discuss His New Book 'I Don't Like the Blues: Race, Place & the Backbeat of Black Life'

This week on Mississippi Arts Hour, Sarah Story interviews sociologist and storyteller Dr. Brian Foster about his new book "I Don't Like the Blues: Race, Place & the Backbeat of Black Life."

An account of Foster's five years of research in Clarksdale, the book explores the life of Black citizens, their relationship to the blues and blues tourism, and the inequalities that still exist in the rural South.

Story and Foster discuss his path to becoming a sociologist, the power of place, and his influences growing up in Mississippi.

Listen on December 27 at 5 p.m. on MPB Think Radio.

Learn more here.