Daniel Donato Brings Cosmic Country to Duling Hall This Month

Daniel Donato is coming to Duling Hall in Jackson, MS next week. The performance is on January 31st.

Around the time he turned 18, one of Donato's high-school teachers, a serious music lover who had seen his student play at Robert's, gave him a Grateful Dead box set. It was another eureka moment for the guitarist. His love for the Dead may have been ignited much earlier by virtue of the fact that his mother was a bona fide Deadhead who followed the group on tour when she was pregnant with the future guitarist, but it was that collection that changed the way he looked at music. "It gave me a tie to all of the classic country gold I'd been working down at the honky-tonks each weekend," he said. "Grateful Dead and Merle Haggard had always lived in my heart, but now, the link was made, and I had a vision on how to keep it alive for this generation that I am coming from."

During the days of his Robert's residency, Donato continued to busk at various locales, even playing the Grand Ole Opry, and it is the sum of all these gigs, experiences any teenage musician would kill for, that inform the sounds on A Young Man's Country.

"Ain't Living Long Like This," one of three covers on the album, is a song by Waylon Jennings, who was recording at the Sound Emporium the day Donato was born. "Angel From Montgomery," a song Donato learned on the fly while busking for tourists, pays tribute to the late John Prine. Donato recorded his unique take on the tune before Prine's death. The Grateful Dead's "Fire On The Mountain" is tacked on to "Meet Me In Dallas," a tune Donato wrote while on the road with Paul Cauthen. The other seven songs, all originals, showcase the promise of a young songwriter coming into his own, one of the highlights being "Luck of the Draw."

The message of these songs contain the central tenet of Donato's "Cosmic Country" ethos, which is about finding the courage to blaze your own path. As such, it is an ethos the artist extends beyond music into the channels of social media, where he's built up a huge following of devoted "DD Heads," as his fans call themselves. His podcast, "Daniel Donato's Lost Highway," brings together like-minded creatives to get at the heart of what makes artists tick, for which he's interviewed Brothers Osborne, Brent Cobb, Orville Peck, and Garry Talent of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

Incubated to the sounds of the Dead, educated by some of Nashville's finest players, and having more than 2,000 shows under his belt and a social media presence, Daniel Donato is indeed a millennial whirligig of creative fire. He's been dabbling in professional music since the age of 14 and yet he's just getting started. A Young Man's Country is the portrait of a restless artist as a young man, one whose story is singular and is still in its exciting, early chapters - and as this effort shows, the future is indeed cosmic.