DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! Comes to Thalia Mara Hall This Weekend

Dancing With The Stars: Live! 2024 Tour comes to Thalia Mara Hall this weekend. The performance is set for Saturday, February 24, 2024.

See the ballroom brought to life in this brand-new production featuring your favorite Dancing with the Stars pros, PLUS special guest stars! With dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent, and non-stop entertainment, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night full of all the magic of the TV show and more!

Thalia Mara Hall

255 East Pascagoula Street

Jackson, MS, 39201