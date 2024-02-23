DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! Comes to Thalia Mara Hall This Weekend

The performance is set for Saturday, February 24, 2024.
Dancing With The Stars: Live! 2024 Tour comes to Thalia Mara Hall this weekend. The performance is set for Saturday, February 24, 2024.
See the ballroom brought to life in this brand-new production featuring your favorite Dancing with the Stars pros, PLUS special guest stars! With dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent, and non-stop entertainment, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night full of all the magic of the TV show and more!
Thalia Mara Hall
255 East Pascagoula Street
Jackson, MS, 39201
