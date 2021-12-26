BWW Review: CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Wows at Thalia Mara Hall

Jackson audiences were wowed on Wednesday night, December 22nd as Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular took to the stage of Thalia Mara Hall. Daredevils, aerialists, and acrobats (oh, my!) shocked audience members with gravity-defying stunts.

An all-new production for Cirque Musica, it featured some of the greatest holiday songs of all time. With their world-renowned cast, the night was full of incredible talent and athleticism.

A night of fun for the whole family, it'd be a shame to miss!

