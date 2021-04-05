April is Student Month for American Public Square at Jewell

Student loan debt has increased 100 percent over the last 10 years and there are few signs of things changing. In 2020, the U.S. surpassed previous years owing over $1.7 trillion in student debt for the first time, growing six times faster than the economy. Total student loan debt in Missouri comes in at $28.4 billion while across the state line in Kansas, the figure comes in at $12 billion.

Regardless, student loan debt remains a big problem - one for which practical solutions are needed.

Join American Public Square at Jewell in April for its STUDENT MONTH. Beginning Tuesday, April 6 and continuing through Thursday, April 29, students participating in APS' Student Initiative will present FOUR virtual programs exploring the cost of higher education in the United States. All programs are free and available to the entire community.

These programs have been planned and executed through a combined effort of the APS Spring Intern Team and APS Student Planning Committee, as well as students and educators from Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts, Crossroads Preparatory Academy and the Barstow School. College interns come from William Jewell College, Park University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Each program during APS Student Month will include conversations with policy experts and those with lived experience in higher education, student debt, and college readiness. Students have been working closely with Allison Koelzer, APS Student Initiative Coordinator.

"It has been my honor and privilege to work with college and high school students across the metro to bring these programs to the community using APS' platform," Koelzer said.

"This student initiative enables us to bring our mission of elevating the tone of public discourse to college and high school classrooms in the metro area with two objectives-to help educate students about why civil discourse is critical to a thriving democracy, and to equip young people in our community with the tools and resources they need to develop and lead impactful programming on issues that matter to them," said Claire Bishop, APS' Executive Director.

The first of the student programs is on Tuesday evening, April 6 at 6 p.m. for "Coffee & Politics" with Congressman Don Beyer of Virginia 8th District. Beyer is a member of the House Committees on Ways and Means and Science Space and Technology, and chairs the Joint Committee on Economics. Beyer's conversation will center around Student Loan Forgiveness from a legislator's perspective.

The Signature program of Student Month will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. In this event, a panel of experts will address the student loan debt issue from different sides. The pandemic has magnified this problem causing individuals to struggle with unemployment and loss of housing amidst trying to pay back their student loans. How should we go about handling this problem that just seems to grow bigger and bigger?

This program will be moderated by KSHB Reporter Dan Cohen and the panel includes:

Dr. Beth Vonnahme, an Associate Professor of Political Science and Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at UMKC. Her research and teaching interests fall within the general categories of public opinion and political behavior.

Scott MacDougall is an experienced administrative and academic professional with more than 10 years high-performance experience in university and local church environments. MacDougall is with Metropolitan Community College serving as an academic advisor working with students to help them understand loan processes, grant programs, and helping them to achieve financial and academic success.

Dr. Samantha Quinn is an assistant professor of communication and the undergraduate program coordinator for the department of communication at Park University. She teaches interpersonal communication, conflict resolution, communication theory, and research methods courses at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Dr. Quinn is the Chair-elect for the Undergraduate College and University section of the National Communication Association.

APS is encouraging student registration in its events with a special incentive. Students attending two or more programs will be eligible to win an Apple Watch. Students attending one program will be eligible for either a Door Dash or Quick Trip Gift Card!

The APS Monthly Discussion Group on Wednesday, April 28 at 5 p.m. will focus on student loan dept.

APS will close out Student Month with its High School Signature program, "Should College Cost Money?" on Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m. This panel discussion will explore the evolving cost of tuition and college readiness. APS' Allison Koelzer has been working with students and educators from Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts, Crossroads Preparatory Academy and the Barstow School to create this program. Details on this program's panel and registration will be posted later this month.

Those attending the virtual panels will be to submit questions for consideration during the program.

*ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND ON STUDENT DEBT in the TWO-STATE AREA

(data from educationdata.org):

In Missouri, people are more likely to have an above average debt remainder than their nationwide peers.

$28.4 billion is the total student loan debt in Missouri

$35,400 is the average student loan debt

802,300 people in Missouri have yet to repay their student loans

13.1% of Missourians have student loan debt

Kansas student borrowers owe less on average but there is a slightly higher proportion of them compared to the national average.

$12 billion is the total student loan debt among Kansas residents

$32,500 is the average student loan debt

369,000 student borrowers live in Kansas

12.7 percent of Kansas residents owe student loan debt.

