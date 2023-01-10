Jamell Richardson Will Perform Live at Duling Hall Next Week

January 21st is right around the corner and you don't want to miss the chance to see the 2021 winner of the King Of The Blues Award live at Duling!

Jamell brings his innovative style of guitar playing, strong soulful voice and incredible stage presence to Jackson for his Debut performance at Duling Hall.

Listen to his newest Cosmic Country & Western Songs and watch his recent performance of Darlin' Cory live in Knoxville to get a sneak peek at the show you'll be seeing at Duling Hall on January 21st.

Purchase tickets here.