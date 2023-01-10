Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jamell Richardson Will Perform Live at Duling Hall Next Week

The performance is set for January 21, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  
Jamell Richardson Will Perform Live at Duling Hall Next Week

January 21st is right around the corner and you don't want to miss the chance to see the 2021 winner of the King Of The Blues Award live at Duling!

Jamell brings his innovative style of guitar playing, strong soulful voice and incredible stage presence to Jackson for his Debut performance at Duling Hall.

Listen to his newest Cosmic Country & Western Songs and watch his recent performance of Darlin' Cory live in Knoxville to get a sneak peek at the show you'll be seeing at Duling Hall on January 21st.

Purchase tickets here.




FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April Photo
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April
Fences by August Wilson comes to New Stage Theatre this year. Performances run April 18-30, 2023.
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year Photo
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year
Fences by August Wilson comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023. Performances run April 18-30, 2023.
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023 Photo
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023
Every Brilliant Thing comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023. Written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, performances run March 14-26, 2023. A funny and moving tribute to resilience and hope - as it enlists you, the audience, to tell this heartfelt story.
Ralph Nix & The Guilt Birds To Release New Album GOOD INGREDIENTS Photo
Ralph Nix & The Guilt Birds To Release New Album 'GOOD INGREDIENTS'
Recorded at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, LA, 'Good Ingredients' shares the same classic sound found on iconic albums recorded there, by artists as eclectic as Kansas, Stevie Wonder and The Neville Brothers.

More Hot Stories For You


FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in AprilFENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April
January 9, 2023

Fences by August Wilson comes to New Stage Theatre this year. Performances run April 18-30, 2023.
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre Next YearFENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Year
December 30, 2022

Fences by August Wilson comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023. Performances run April 18-30, 2023.
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023
December 22, 2022

Every Brilliant Thing comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023. Written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, performances run March 14-26, 2023. A funny and moving tribute to resilience and hope - as it enlists you, the audience, to tell this heartfelt story.
Ralph Nix & The Guilt Birds To Release New Album 'GOOD INGREDIENTS'Ralph Nix & The Guilt Birds To Release New Album 'GOOD INGREDIENTS'
December 10, 2022

Recorded at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, LA, 'Good Ingredients' shares the same classic sound found on iconic albums recorded there, by artists as eclectic as Kansas, Stevie Wonder and The Neville Brothers.
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to Thalia Mara Hall This WeekendCIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to Thalia Mara Hall This Weekend
December 9, 2022

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the stage in this awe-inspiring and eye-popping family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!
share