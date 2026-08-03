WINNDance and BOSS Celebrate Successful World Premiere At La Biennale di Venezia

NEW! Italy Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Italy & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Founded and directed by former principal dancers Marijn Rademaker and Slava Tutukin,the company brings together an ensemble of some of the world’s most celebrated ballet dancers, all over the age of forty, challenging the industry’s perception of age and creating a new space for continued artistic expression.

WINNDance demonstrated the artistic power that emerges when decades of experience, individuality and craftsmanship meet. Based in Stuttgart and moving internationally, the company places these values and artistic maturity at the centre of contemporary creation.

Seeing so many luminaries of international ballet together on one stage was a defining moment of the evening. The evening concluded with standing ovations, reflecting the audience’s enthusiastic response to WINNDance’s inaugural production. Rather than looking back on distinguished careers, the company placed its artists firmly within a contemporary artistic context, revealing the depth, presence and interpretative power they continue to bring to the stage.

For founders Marijn Rademaker and Slava Tutukin, the Venice premiere was the first opportunity to experience the complete artistic vision in front of an audience. “Seeing this production come to life exactly as we imagined — and even beyond our expectations — has been incredibly moving. What began as an idea has become an ongoing dialogue between the artists' extraordinary lived experiences and artistic innovation. This is only the beginning of WINNDance.” — Marijn Rademaker and Slava Tutukin, Directors and Co-Founders of WINNDance

Across the evening, distinct choreographic languages unfolded within a multidisciplinary production shaped by literature, film, original music, lighting and costume, creating an atmospheric journey through beauty, obsession, longing, identity, memory and transformation.

Inspired by Thomas Mann’s novella, Death in Venice united the choreographic voices of Imre & Marne van Opstal, Omar Román De Jesús and Rainer Behr, connected through films by Javier De Frutos and an overarching concept by Ira Goldbecher, Marijn Rademaker, and Slava Tutukin. The evening concluded with the world premiere of John Neumeier’s Bridge of Sighs, inspired by Venice’s historic bridge, the many dimensions of love and the dark mystery of Dmitri Shostakovich’s music.

The evening’s visual identity was further defined by its collaboration with BOSS, whose costumes became an essential part of the production’s storytelling. “Collaborating with BOSS has added a powerful dimension to this journey, visually amplifying the story we want to tell on stage.” — Marijn Rademaker and Slava Tutukin, Directors and Co-Founders of WINNDance

For this production, BOSS introduces tailoring to the stage in a new way. Rather than adapting dance to fashion, BOSS reimagines fashion through movement. Drawing from archival silhouettes, contemporary performance fabrics, and craftsmanship expertise, the garments become part of the choreography and storytelling, moving in dialogue with the dancers rather than simply dressing them. Developed in close dialogue with the company, patterns and fabrics were adapted to accommodate the range of movement required, allowing the garments to shape the visual identity of the production.

Inspired by the vision and passion behind the project, Marco Falcioni, Creative Director of HUGO BOSS, sees the collaboration as a reflection of a philosophy shared by the fashion brand.

“Maturity is a value. It is not a limit anymore. The collaboration also reflects BOSS’s “Be Your Own BOSS” philosophy, celebrating individuality, purpose and creative independence” — Marco Falcioni, Creative Director of HUGO BOSS

Following its successful debut at La Biennale di Venezia, the company now embarks on its first international tour, with performances across Germany, the Netherlands, Monaco, Japan and beyond. As Scirocco: Death in Venice – Bridge of Sighs reaches new audiences, WINNDance continues to champion a vision of dance in which artistic excellence evolves with experience, opening new perspectives on longevity, beauty and the enduring language of movement.

Performances of Scirocco: Death in Venice – Bridge of Sighs, a World Premiere at La Biennale di Venezia ran from 31 July & 1 August at Teatro Malibran, Venice, Italy.

Ricevi le notizie di Broadway su WhatsApp Ricevi gli ultimi aggiornamenti, notizie e contenuti esclusivi direttamente nell’app.

Don't Miss a Italy News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming