Trinacria Theatre Company Presents COLAPESCE: AN AUDIO ADVENTURE

An Auditory Theatrical Event Premiere & Listening Party October 10th 2020 on Viewcy.



Trinacria Theatre Company has announced their latest project: Colapesce: An Audio Adventure. Based off Trinacria's 2016 stage production La Storia di Colapesce, this new family-friendly listening experience reimagines the Sicilian legend of Colapesce with the same imaginative spirit of the play.

A rich soundscape and original music help bring the tale to life and the full-cast album features both new and returning Trinacria Theatre Company artists. Colapesce: An Audio Adventure takes listeners of all ages on a fantastical journey through the mythical waters of the Strait of Messina, and into the heart of a courageous community facing terrible hardship.

Long ago, in a time when earthquakes, tsunamis, and other strange occurrences are wreaking havoc across Sicily, word spreads of a young boy from Messina named Cola-a fisherman's son who spends so much of his time diving beneath the waves that many call "Colapesce" or "Cola the Fish." Rumors of Cola's incredible diving abilities eventually reach Sicily's princess. Defying the wishes of her father, the arrogant king, the princess appeals to Cola to investigate what lies beneath the sea's surface and find the cause of the destruction. Cola dives deeper and deeper into the Strait of Messina, encountering sirens and sea monsters along the way...until he learns that something even more sinister threatens the entire island.

Colapesce: An Audio Adventure is based on Trinacria's original script for La Storia di Colapesce, which was created collaboratively by eight multidisciplinary American theatre artists during a month-long residency in Messina, in Northeast Sicily. During that time, company members lived and worked in a small rural community learning about the local language, history, culture, and folklore. La Storia di Colapesce was performed in both Italian and English, and was presented free of charge for the Sicilian public, touring to five locations in the province of Messina in 2016. The performance also toured to New York City and three different locations in Massachusetts, and was featured on Italian public national broadcaster Rai Italia and Rai International.

Audiences in Sicily and the U.S. called La Storia di Colapesce "breathtaking," "enchanting," and "an amazing, inspiring, one of a kind performance." New England Theatre Geek called Trinacria "a group to watch" and said the show was "a wonderful testament to Trinacria Theatre Company's storytelling... their message of giving life to myth in everyday people packed a powerful emotional punch."

Encore performances of La Storia di Colapesce were scheduled in the New England area for June 2020, but these have been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19. Proceeds from the sales of Colapesce: An Audio Adventure will support the creative artists and future touring of the stage production.

The virtual premiere and listening party will take place at Saturday, October 10th on Viewcy at 1pm Pacific Time, 3pm Eastern Time, 9pm Central European Time. Premiere attendees will hear the first live broadcast as well as gain access to an exclusive interview with the creative team, hosted by Iyvon Edebiri of the Parsnip Ship Podcast Play Company. Entry to the premiere event also grants continued access to the page for repeat listening, streaming, or downloading.

Tickets to the premiere are $10. After the premiere on October 10th, the audio file will also be available as a download for $12 directly through Trinacria Theatre Company's website. Link to purchase tickets on Viewcy: https://www.viewcy.com/e/colapesce_an_audio_a

