Time Warp Unveils Biggest Lineup Yet For Their 30th Anniversary In April 2024

Time Warp celebrates its 30th anniversary with a two-day party on April 5th and 6th, 2024 at Maimarkt Mannheim which on Friday will feature 11 hours of music over 3 floors from 19 acts and on Saturday 19 hours of music over 6 floors from 39 acts.

With passion and a special understanding of the scene, the Time Warp team has curated a unique program to continue the festival's rich history with a diverse program for the grand anniversary. As well as some exclusive back-to-backs, fans can look forward to a special edition with a spectacular program, new floor designs, and further surprises.

Headliners include a fine selection of back to backs such as VTSS b2b Anetha and Dax J b2b SPFDJ while returning favourites include Adam Beyer, Joseph Capriati, PAN-POT, Karotte, Sven Väth, Nina Kraviz, Marco Carola, Richie Hawtin and Laurent Garnier, and new talents like Clara Cuvé, Indira Paganotto, I Hate Models, Kobosil, and Mochakk amongst many more including Speedy J and Laurent Garnier who are both back having played the first edition in 1994. Tickets and additional information are available on www.time-warp.de . As in previous years, it's advisable to act quickly: the first ticket tiers have sold out and in recent years, Time Warp has been sold out entirely weeks before the event.

In the last ten years, the shows have been elevated to a unique level, setting new standards. In collaboration with international designers, the production team of the organizing agency Cosmopop develops new designs every year that are unparalleled in terms of technology and concept. By virtuously combining music, light, video, architecture, and art, they create unique immersive worlds in which visitors can truly lose themselves.