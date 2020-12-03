Teatro alla Scala Presents Livestreamed Concert, A RIVEDER LE STELLE

Teatro alla Scala will present a special livestreamed concert, A Riveder Le Stelle, in lieu of its cancelled production of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor. The concert takes place on December 7.

Lisette Oropesa and Juan Diego Florez were set to take on the lead roles in the production, and will instead lead the concert, alongside 25 opera stars and dancers. The concert will be directed by David Livermore and conducted by Riccardo Chailly.

It will air on Rai 1, Radio 3 and Raiplay television.

Learn more at https://www.teatroallascala.org/en/season/2020-2021/opera/a-riveder-le-stelle.html.

Programme:

1. F. Cilea - "I am the humble handmaid" from Adriana Lecouvreur - Recording

2. Hymn by Mameli

3. G. Verdi - Prelude from Rigoletto

4. G. Verdi - "Cortigiani vil gruppo dannata" from Rigoletto - Luca Salsi

5. G. Verdi - "The woman is mobile" from Rigoletto - Vittorio Grigolo

6. G. Verdi - "She never loved me" from Don Carlo - Ildar Abdrazakov

7. G. Verdi - "For me now" from Don Carlo - Ludovic Tézier

8. G. Verdi - "O don fatale" from Don Carlo - Elīna Garanča

9. G. Donizetti - "He reigned in silence" from Lucia di Lammermoor- Lisette Oropesa

10. G. Puccini - "You, you little God" from Madama Butterfly - Kristine Opolais

11. R. Wagner - "Winterstürme" from Walküre - Camilla Nylund, Andreas Schager

12. G. Donizetti - "I know too the magical virtue "from Don Pasquale - Rosa Feola

13. G. Donizetti -" A furtive tear "from Elixir of love - Juan Diego Flórez

14. The Nutcracker - Adagio from Grand pas de deux, Act II with Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Adrijashenko

15. G. Puccini - "Signore listens" from Turandot - Aleksandra Kurzak

16. G. Bizet - Prelude from Carmen

17. G. Bizet - "Habanera" from Carmen - Marianne Crebassa

18. G. Bizet - "La fleur que tu m'avais jetée" from Carmen - Piotr Beczala

19. G. Verdi - "I will die, but first in grace" from A masked ball - Eleonora Buratto

20. G. Verdi - "You were" from A masked ball - George Petean

21. G. Verdi - "But if I have to lose you" from A masked ball - Francesco Meli

22. J. Massenet - "Pourquoi me réveiller" from Werther - Benjamin Bernheim

23. " Waves " - Roberto Bolle

24. " Verdi Suite " - Extracts from ballabili from I Vespri siciliani , Jérusalem , Il trovatore - Coreography Manuel Legris with Martina Arduino, Virna Toppi, Claudio Coviello, Marco Agostino, Nicola Del Freo

25. G. Verdi - "Credo" from Otello - Carlos Álvarez

26. U. Giordano - "Enemy of the homeland "from Andrea Chénier - Plácido Domingo

27. U. Giordano -" The dead mother "from Andrea Chénier - Sonya Yoncheva

28. G. Puccini -" And the stars shine "from Tosca - Roberto Alagna

29. G. Puccini -" No dorma "from Turandot - Jonas Kaufmann

30. G. Puccini -" One day we will see "from Madama Butterfly- Marina Rebeka

31. G. Rossini - "Everything changes", finale from Guglielmo Tell - Eleonora Buratto, Rosa Feola, Marianne Crebassa, Juan Diego Flórez, Luca Salsi, Mirco Palazzi

