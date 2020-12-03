Teatro alla Scala Presents Livestreamed Concert, A RIVEDER LE STELLE
Teatro alla Scala will present a special livestreamed concert, A Riveder Le Stelle, in lieu of its cancelled production of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor. The concert takes place on December 7.
Lisette Oropesa and Juan Diego Florez were set to take on the lead roles in the production, and will instead lead the concert, alongside 25 opera stars and dancers. The concert will be directed by David Livermore and conducted by Riccardo Chailly.
It will air on Rai 1, Radio 3 and Raiplay television.
Learn more at https://www.teatroallascala.org/en/season/2020-2021/opera/a-riveder-le-stelle.html.
Programme:
1. F. Cilea - "I am the humble handmaid" from Adriana Lecouvreur - Recording
2. Hymn by Mameli
3. G. Verdi - Prelude from Rigoletto
4. G. Verdi - "Cortigiani vil gruppo dannata" from Rigoletto - Luca Salsi
5. G. Verdi - "The woman is mobile" from Rigoletto - Vittorio Grigolo
6. G. Verdi - "She never loved me" from Don Carlo - Ildar Abdrazakov
7. G. Verdi - "For me now" from Don Carlo - Ludovic Tézier
8. G. Verdi - "O don fatale" from Don Carlo - Elīna Garanča
9. G. Donizetti - "He reigned in silence" from Lucia di Lammermoor- Lisette Oropesa
10. G. Puccini - "You, you little God" from Madama Butterfly - Kristine Opolais
11. R. Wagner - "Winterstürme" from Walküre - Camilla Nylund, Andreas Schager
12. G. Donizetti - "I know too the magical virtue "from Don Pasquale - Rosa Feola
13. G. Donizetti -" A furtive tear "from Elixir of love - Juan Diego Flórez
14. The Nutcracker - Adagio from Grand pas de deux, Act II with Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Adrijashenko
15. G. Puccini - "Signore listens" from Turandot - Aleksandra Kurzak
16. G. Bizet - Prelude from Carmen
17. G. Bizet - "Habanera" from Carmen - Marianne Crebassa
18. G. Bizet - "La fleur que tu m'avais jetée" from Carmen - Piotr Beczala
19. G. Verdi - "I will die, but first in grace" from A masked ball - Eleonora Buratto
20. G. Verdi - "You were" from A masked ball - George Petean
21. G. Verdi - "But if I have to lose you" from A masked ball - Francesco Meli
22. J. Massenet - "Pourquoi me réveiller" from Werther - Benjamin Bernheim
23. " Waves " - Roberto Bolle
24. " Verdi Suite " - Extracts from ballabili from I Vespri siciliani , Jérusalem , Il trovatore - Coreography Manuel Legris with Martina Arduino, Virna Toppi, Claudio Coviello, Marco Agostino, Nicola Del Freo
25. G. Verdi - "Credo" from Otello - Carlos Álvarez
26. U. Giordano - "Enemy of the homeland "from Andrea Chénier - Plácido Domingo
27. U. Giordano -" The dead mother "from Andrea Chénier - Sonya Yoncheva
28. G. Puccini -" And the stars shine "from Tosca - Roberto Alagna
29. G. Puccini -" No dorma "from Turandot - Jonas Kaufmann
30. G. Puccini -" One day we will see "from Madama Butterfly- Marina Rebeka
31. G. Rossini - "Everything changes", finale from Guglielmo Tell - Eleonora Buratto, Rosa Feola, Marianne Crebassa, Juan Diego Flórez, Luca Salsi, Mirco Palazzi