Teatro alla Scala Announces 2021-2022 Season Lineup

Highlights of the season include Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” Bellini’s “I Capuleti e I Montecchi,’’ Verdi’s “Un ballo in maschera,” “La bayadere,” and more.

Jun. 1, 2021  
Teatro alla Scala has announced its upcoming 2021-22 season. The season will kick off with Macbeth, running from 10 to 29 December 2021, with previews beginning on December 4.

The season will consist of 13 operas, seven ballets and numerous concerts, running through November 2022.

Highlights of the season include Verdi's "Rigoletto," Bellini's "I Capuleti e I Montecchi,'' Verdi's "Un ballo in maschera," "La bayadere," George Balanchine's "Jewels" and Roberto Bolle as "Onegin."

Check out the full lineup at https://www.teatroallascala.org/en/season/2021-2022/index.html.

At this time, the theater is limited to just 500 patrons, in the venue that seats 2,000. It is unclear when government officials will be loosening restrictions.

The Teatro alla Scala was founded, under the auspices of the Empress Maria Theresa of Austria, to replace the Royal Ducal Theatre, which was destroyed by fire on 26 February 1776 and had until then been the home of opera in Milan. The cost of building the new theatre was borne by the owners of the boxes at the Ducal, in exchange for possession of the land on which stood the church of Santa Maria alla Scala (hence the name) and for renewed ownership of their boxes. Designed by the great neoclassical architect Giuseppe Piermarini, La Scala opened on 3 August 1778 with Antonio Salieri's opera L'Europa riconosciuta, to a libretto by Mattia Verazi.


