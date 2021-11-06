Tanya Perez to Join THE BABY MONITOR At Italy's OnStage! Festival

Following successful productions in Belgrade, Dublin and New York City, Different Translation will present The Baby Monitor, a crucial play exploring same-sex parenting, surrogacy, race, family values, and the repercussions of making assumptions, at Italy's OnStage! Festival.

Joining the cast will be Tanya Perez (Orange Is the New Black, Anna in the Tropics) as Soledad, replacing Ashley Marie Ortiz who had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts.

Perez will join the previously announced cast, which includes Paul Herbig as Josh, Mel House as Shelly, Amanda Jones as Claire, Antonio Minino as Phillip, and David Stallings as Damon. The Baby Monitor by award-winning married team, playwright David Stallings (Oscar Wilde Award for Best New Writing nominee for The Baby Monitor - IDGTF Gala Awards; NY IT Awards for Outstanding Original Full-Length Script for Dark Water) and director Antonio Minino (MTC '19-'20 Directing Fellow; Assistant Director to Mark Brokaw on Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train - Signature Theatre) will play one performance in Rome on November 15th, 2021 hosted by the Off Off Theater (Via Giulia, 20, 00186 Roma), and a second performance in Cagliari (Sardinia Island) at the Cagliari-Elmas Airport (Via dei Trasvolatori, 09067 Elmas) hosted by the Lucido Festival on November 18th, 2021. This engagement of The Baby Monitor is supported by Mid Atlantic Arts through USArtists International in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Howard Gilman Foundation.

When Claire's concerns over the welfare of her two-year-old cousin are dangerously validated, she begins to question the family's principles and ability to parent. A crucial new play exploring same-sex parenting, surrogacy, race, family values, and the repercussions of making assumptions.

Featuring scenic design by Antonio Minino, costume design by David Stallings, lighting design by kia rogers, and sound design by Jacob Subotnick. The production stage manager and company manager is Rachel Denise April, the technical director is kia rogers, and the tour manager is Ann Marie Yali. Supertitles Italian translation by Mara Proietti Spila, created in collaboration with the Department of Foreign Languages, Literatures and Cultures of the Roma Tre University, as part of the innovative teaching project "Translation for the theater". A finalist for the 2014 National New Play Network, The Baby Monitor was presented as part of the first Belgrade Pride Theater Festival in Belgrade, Serbia; the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival in Ireland, where it received four IDGTF Gala Award nominations, including the Doric Wilson Award for Intercultural Dialogue; in New York it received a workshop production at the Theater at the 14th Street Y as part of their season of War & Peace. Developmental readings at New York's Duo Multicultural Arts Center's Pride Week Festival and in Hollywood at The Blank Theatre's Living Room Series. Originally a short play, it received presentations at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity's Playwrights for A Cause and at Original Binding Productions' Naked Theater Festival.

Running Time: 90 Minutes with no intermission.

Presented in English and Spanish with Italian supertitles.

This show contains partial nudity. Suitable for ages 16+ OnStage! Festival, the first American Theater Festival in Italy, presented by KIT Italia and The International Theater in collaboration with Kairos Italy Theater in New York, has the support of the Embassy of the United States of America in Italy and counts among the main partners the Roma Tre University, Department of Foreign Languages, Literatures and Cultures, the Free University of Languages a??a??and Communication IULM, Faculty of Arts and Tourism, of Milan, and the Mentor Project of the Cherry Lane Theater in New York.

The 2021 edition of OnStage! Festival will take place November 8th through the 21st, 2021 in Rome, Milan, Pescara and Cagliari, in collaboration with Off Off Theater and Teatro di Roma (Villa Torlonia and Teatro del Lido), Menotti Teatro Filippo Perego, Spazio Florian, Lucido Festival. To learn more about The Baby Monitor visit differenttranslation.com To learn more about the OnStage! Festival visit onstagefestival.it