THE EXORCIST to Thrill Audiences at Teatro Nuovo

William Friedkin's movie, The Exorcist, adapted by John Pielmeier, will come to life on the Teatro Nuovo's stage Oct. 18 through Nov. 10.

Young Reagan has symptoms of a disease that is beyond the control of medication. In an act of desperation, Reagan's mom takes her to a priest, Father Damien.

Before Father Damien can heal Reagan, he must first fight off his inner demons. He is struggling with his faith in God and his convictions, which he finds is more important than Reagan's soul.

Exorcist is a story that connects us with our deepest fears and our unspeakable secrets hidden in the depths of others and ourselves. It's the most chilling and extreme test of faith.

For more information and tickets to The Exorcist, tap here.





