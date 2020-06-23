RIGOLETTO, THE BARBER OF SEVILLE and More to be Performed in the Circus Maximus

The Telegraph has reported that performances of Rigoletto, The Barber of Seville and The Merry Widow will be held in the Circus Maximus.

A massive stage and seating for 1,000 spectators is being built in the Circus Maximus.

Summer opera, which is normally held in the semi-ruined Baths of Carcalla, is not large enough to allow for audience members to adhere to social distancing rules. The Circus Maximus will have four exits to allow for more free movement.

Virginia Raggi, the mayor of Rome said:

"It's going to be a rather unusual season...We have chosen a historic venue, one which has enough space to allow us to respect all the social distancing norms so that both performers and spectators will remain safe. This will be a symbol of Rome as life gets underway again."

Carlo Fuortes, the head of the Rome Opera House, said: "The Circus Maximus is emblematic of Rome. It's one of the greatest performance venues ever created by mankind."

He continued to say:

"We're still fighting this battle, the match is not over yet, and woe betide those who think it has been won."

