Felipe Tristán Returns To Italy With Distinguished International Soloists

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The Orchestra Filarmonica della Calabria concert under Tristán's baton will feature soloists Thomas Selditz of the MDW Vienna and Tchaikovsky Competition winner cellist Kirill Rodin

Lamezia Terme, Italy | April 16, 2026 - Mexican conductor Felipe Tristán returns to Italy to lead the Orchestra Filarmonica della Calabria at the Teatro Grandinetti in Lamezia Terme in a concert featuring works by Rossini, Bruch, and Brahms alongside distinguished international soloists.

The concert marks Tristán's return to the Filarmonica della Calabria following his successful debut with the orchestra in 2025, a performance that was enthusiastically received by Italian audiences and critics alike, and which launched an ongoing artistic collaboration with the institution.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Maestro Felipe Tristán back for a second consecutive season. The musicians and leadership of the Filarmonica della Calabria greatly appreciated his work with the orchestra, and we are delighted to have him return to Italy," said Giuseppe Laino, Executive Director of the orchestra.

Tristán shared: "I am deeply honored to return as guest conductor of the Filarmonica della Calabria. Our first collaboration last year was truly exceptional. On this occasion, I hope we can achieve even more intense and refined performances together with the extraordinary musicians of the orchestra and soloists of the highest international caliber, Thomas Selditz, viola, and Kirill Rodin, cello."

The program opens with the Overture to Il Barbiere di Siviglia by Gioachino Rossini, one of the most brilliant works in the Italian operatic repertoire. The first half continues with Max Bruch's Double Concerto for Viola and Clarinet, featuring violist Thomas Selditz, professor at the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst Wien and former principal violist of the Staatskapelle Berlin under Daniel Barenboim, alongside virtuoso clarinetist Sunny Kim.

The second half presents Johannes Brahms's Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, Op. 102, with violinist Eunmi Lee and cellist Kirill Rodin, First Prize winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in 1986, professor at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory of Moscow, and honorary professor at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing.

During his residency in Italy, Tristán will also lead a conducting masterclass for students at the Conservatorio di Musica Statale "S. Arlia."

Felipe Tristán currently serves as Music Director of the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, Associate Conductor of the San Antonio Philharmonic, and Principal Conductor of the Ballet de Monterrey. His international career spans Europe, Asia, and the Americas, establishing him as one of the most internationally prominent Mexican conductors of his generation.

In 2024, he became the first Mexican conductor to receive the prestigious Muzyczne Orły award from the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage for Best Recording with the Janáček Philharmonic Orchestra. He has appeared at the MET Gala and in the Disney+ documentary In Vogue: The 90's, and has collaborated with institutions including the New York Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center. Most recently, he conducted a tour through Hungary and Austria with the Hungarian State Orchestra of Szolnok.

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