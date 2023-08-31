Don Carlo comes to Teatro alla Scala in December. Performances run 10 December - 2 January.

After retracing Verdi’s early creative development with season openings dedicated to Giovanna d’Arco, Attila, and Macbeth, Riccardo Chailly returns to a masterpiece of the composer’s mature years, Don Carlo (a video is available of a memorable performance several years ago in Amsterdam).

Schiller’s superb political drama composed for Paris was adapted for La Scala by Verdi and has remained a must for the theatre’s Maestri, from Tullio Serafin and Arturo Toscanini to Claudio Abbado, who conducted it twice for the Scala openings on December 7 in 1968 and 1977, and Riccardo Muti.

The new production brings back to La Scala Lluís Pasqual, a director who has made a reflection on the Baroque a constant in his work from his experience at Teatre Llure of Barcelona to his years with Strehler at the Piccolo and at the Odéon in Paris.