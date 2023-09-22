Breaking Borders Brings TONY 'N TINA'S WEDDING To Italy This October

The new international company, BREAKING BORDERS, brings one of the longest running Off- Broadway comedy hits, TONY 'N TINA'S WEDDING, to Italy!

BREAKING BORDERS (International Performing Artists Exchange) is the brainchild of Janine Molinari, owner and artistic director of DanceMolinari NYC/LA (DMO), and Denny Lanza, owner and artistic director of Musical Times Academy (MTA) in Florence, Italy. They have teamed up with, Max, Todd, and Rebecca Bartos, owners of Bartos Entertainment Group, executive producers of Broadway-aimed, RUNAWAY HOME, and IN THE TRENCHES.

BREAKING BORDERS' aim? To break down borders internationally, as well as artistically, culturally, and linguistically. Their maiden production, TONY 'N TINA'S WEDDING, will be performed multi-lingually, with Tina's family being Italian, and Tony's family hailing from Brooklyn. A coming together through matrimony; a perfect setting for music, dance, laughter, food, and love, between two cultures.

DanceMolinari has been at the heart of Broadway for twenty three years, training performers in virtually every form of dance on stage, video, and film. Musical Times Academy, in Florence, fuses dance, singing, and acting. These two respected and well-established performing entities, have formed BREAKING BORDERS to raise the level of training to international performances worldwide.

This lofty goal begins with bringing TONY 'N TINA'S WEDDING to the northern wine region of Piedmont, near Milan, and beautiful Lake Como. TnT tells the tale of the wedding day of two lovers: Tony, a handsome American from Brooklyn, and Tina, a beautiful, young, Italian woman, and their families. The audience is an integral part of the wedding who participate as extended family, friends, and guests of the newlyweds. The festivities begin in church, with the wedding ceremony, then moves to the reception, complete with complimentary champagne toast, dinner, wedding cake, a live band and wedding singer, dancing, and twenty five actors from America, and Italy, who will guide the audience ("wedding guests") through the festivities. Unexpected complications, improvisational interaction, and ultimate "AMORE" create the soul of this hilarious comedy.

First opening in 1988, in Greenwich Village, New York City!s famous Bohemian downtown district, TnT won over the hearts of thousands of people over the next 25 years. A national tour followed, and continues today in cities throughout America, Asia, and many foreign cities. This production marks the first time TnT will be performed in Italy!

DENNY LANZA , of MTA, states: "Live theater has the capacity to transcend borders. I invite the USA and the world to see what Italian performers bring to musical theater. I'm grateful for Janine Molinari and Max Bartos, who share in our love of theater".

Janine Molinari adds: "I'm thrilled to be working with Denny and MTA, as well as Max, who share our vision of uniting artists from around the world to produce wonderful theater that transcends language and cultural boarders".

Anthony Patellis, who will direct the production, began performing in TnT in 1991, and currently directs the show throughout America. He will perform in the Italian production as well. Mr. Patellis is an actor who has performed in nearly 20 countries on 3 continents, including the La Scala production of WEST SIDE STORY, in Milan. On Television, he played Charles Cirillo on the 4th season of THE SOPRANOS on HBO. Last year his film TEAM MARCO, played on Rai Television throughout Italy. He is currently guest-starring as Judge Dukakis, in the long running television series, LAW & ORDER SVU, as well as Father Colicchio, in TULSA KING, staring Sylvester Stallone.

Janine Molinari, DENNY LANZA, and GIOVANNI CENICOLLA, will choreograph the dances for the production. The set design will be created by VALENTINO RIVIERA. DANIELE NARDUCCI will be the music director.

The American actors flying over the Atlantic to join the Italian cast, include; ANTHONY T. LAURIA, who will play the wedding singer, "Donnie Dulce." Mr. Lauria began performing in TnT in 1990, and also directs productions throughout America. JOE LEONE, who has portrayed the role of "Tony" throughout the USA, will recreate the role in Italy. Semina De Laurentis, the artistic director of 7-Angels Theater, in Waterbury Connecticut, and who created the iconic role of "Sister Amnesia," in NUNSENSE, will play Tina!s mother. Max Bartos, who appeared on Broadway, in SING STREET., will play Tony!s be friend, and groomsman. Janine Molinari, reprises her role of "Sister Albert Maria" (one of many roles she performed in the Off Broadway production). Patrick Sturm, a new arrival to NYC, and intern at DMO, will play Tina!s ex- boyfriend. The Italian cast will be comprised of DENNY LANZA, MARIA DOLORIS DIAS, GIOVANNI CENICOLLA, as well as students from MTA, in Florence.

TnT will be performed for three nights, on October 13th, 14th, and 15th, at "La Torre di Gattinara" (Vercelli, Italy). The creative team, has chosen this charming location to match the refined features, culture, beauty, and hospitality, that provides the perfect setting for a wedding.

Gattinara's Public Administration will be collaborating with the creation of the production. The local craftsmen at Gattinara will lend their talents to make this a wedding you will not want to miss. So get yourself invited to TONY 'N TINA'S WEDDING, in ITALIA!

TONY 'N TINA'S WEDDING is being performed with the generous permission of it's American Producers, Joseph and Daniel Corcoran.