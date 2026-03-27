André Raphel to Make Italian Debut with Teatro Comunale di Bologna in September 2026

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Conductor André Raphel will make his debut in Italy conducting the Teatro Comunale di Bologna Orchestra and Chorus during the 2026-2027 Season. The concert will take place on September 26, 2026 at Auditorium Manzoni in Bologna. The program features the Italian Premiere of Uri Caine's The Passion of Octavius Catto. A champion of Uri Caine's "Passion," Raphel conducted the world premiere as well as an acclaimed recording of the work. American Conductor Raphel, also led the acclaimed 2025 European premiere of the work in Berlin. Soloists for the piece will include Barbara Walker, vocalist; the Uri Caine Trio made up of Uri Caine, piano; Brad Jones, bass; and Clarence Penn, drums; as well as the Teatro Comunale di Bologna Chorus.

Uri Caine's Passion of Octavius Catto, is a jazz, gospel, and classical inspired oratorio about Catto's life. It tells the story of the Reconstruction-era civil rights activist, orator, teacher, and professional baseball player who was murdered in Election Day violence in Philadelphia 1871. A recording of The Passion of Octavius Catto conducted by André Raphel, with the Uri Caine Trio and Barbara Walker, was released on August 30, 2019, on 816 Music. The recording is available on all streaming platforms, as well as a specially re-mastered vinyl edition from Winter & Winter GmbH.

André Raphel states, "The Passion of Octavius Catto is a work unlike anything I have ever conducted,given its historical significance and relevance in today's world. Uri's work fuses together diverse musical styles, and does so in the framework of telling Catto's story. With Catto's words as an anchor, the work explores important social issues such as voting rights, civil rights, and socialinequality. Catto was a forgotten figure in American history, whose extraordinary story reminds about the fundamental principles on which this country was founded."

About André Raphel

Acclaimed for his creative programming and versatility, conductor André Raphel is renowned for his compelling musical performances. A dynamic podium presence, he has also developed a reputation as a

skilled communicator. Raphel has led critically acclaimed festivals, world premieres and commissioned works by Richard Danielpour, Jennifer Higdon, Kenneth Fuchs, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, Uri Caine, and Hannibal Lokumbe. With the 2025/26 season, André Raphel begins his second season as Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra (NY). Conductor Laureate of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, Raphel led the orchestra as Music Director for 15 years. Other key positions have included Assistant Conductor to Kurt Masur at the New York Philharmonic, Assistant Conductor of The Philadelphia Orchestra, and Assistant Conductor of the Saint Louis Symphony.

Raphel enjoys a busy career as a guest conductor. During the 2025/26 season, Raphel appears with the Albany Symphony for a collaboration with violinist Midori. Last season, Raphel made a critically acclaimed Berlin debut with Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin. A recording of Uri Caine's Passion of Octavius Catto has garnered further acclaim. Raphel has appeared with most of the major American orchestras including New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, and Philadelphia Orchestra. He has led Germany's Bamberg Symphony in two recordings for Bavarian Broadcasting. He made his Los Angeles debut conducting at the gala opening of The Broad museum.

André Raphel made his European debut with the Neubrandenburger Philharmonie, and has also led the Moravska Philharmonie. In the United States, he has appeared with the orchestras of Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Saint Louis, Seattle, the National Symphony and Minnesota Orchestra. He made his Carnegie Hall debut leading Robert Shaw and the Orchestra of St. Luke's in a concert celebrating the centennial of mezzo-soprano Marian Anderson. Raphel's international engagements have further included appearances with the Auckland Philharmonia, Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Columbia, and the Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Costa Rica. A guest conductor at major music festivals, Raphel has led concerts at the Blossom Music Festival

and Tanglewood Music Center. He has also appeared at the Mann Center, Grant Park Music Festival, Brevard Music Festival, and the Campos do Jordao Festival in Brazil.

Raphel has a strong commitment to education and community engagement. His commitment to education is reflected in his work at leading conservatories and training programs. He has led the Juilliard Orchestra, New World Symphony, and National Orchestral Institute. During his tenure with the Saint Louis Symphony, he served as Music Director of the orchestra's "In Unison" program, a partnership between the orchestra and local churches.

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