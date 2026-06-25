YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE Will Come tot he Cameri Theatre in July

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The Cameri Theatre of Tel Avi will present You Shouldn't Have, a new family comedy-drama by Tal Miller, directed by Amit Apta. The production is part of the theater's 2026 repertoire and combines humor, romance and family tensions in a story inspired by extraordinary real-life events. Performances will run July 2-5.

The play follows Bini, a man who has spent 50 years waiting for the chance to reunite with Rutha, his childhood sweetheart, and return with her to the neighborhood where they grew up in Dubrovnik, Croatia. When Rutha is widowed, Bini believes the moment has finally arrived. He purchases a one-way ticket for the two of them and prepares to tell his wife, Naomi, that he is leaving. However, upon arriving home, he unexpectedly finds himself at the surprise golden wedding anniversary celebration that his family has organized for him and Naomi. As loved ones gather to honor the couple, Bini faces an impossible choice between following his heart and protecting the people closest to him.

Blending past and present, the play unfolds as a humorous and emotional family story that explores love, loyalty and the consequences of long-buried dreams.

The production stars Rami Baruch and Sandra Sade, alongside Naama Shitrit, Uriya Yablonovsky, Andrea Schwartz, David Bilenka, Gilad Shmueli, Rafael Abbas, Alon Sandler and Sandra Schonwald. Jonathan Verman and Liam Taliyo also appear in the production. David Bilenka and Gilad Shmueli alternate performances, as do Rafael Abbas and Alon Sandler.

The creative team includes set designer Arena Brant Shimoni, Costume Designer Roy Akav, composer Nadav Hollander, movement director Tomer Yefrach, video designer Omri Rozi, lighting designer Nadav Barnea, dramaturg Gur Koren, assistant director Assaf Monti and assistant composer Idan Katz.

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