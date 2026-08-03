39th Klezmer Festival to Return to Safed With Free Concerts

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The historic city of Safed, located in Israel's Upper Galilee region, will come alive with music this August as the 39th Klezmer Festival returns August 18-20.

The festival will feature dozens of ensembles, hundreds of musicians, and free performances throughout the city's historic streets.

This year's featured performances include renowned Israeli singer David D'Or, who will open the festival with Gabriel Shoraki and special guests; singer Bar Tzabari, who will perform alongside the ensemble 'The Heart and the Spring,' blending contemporary Israeli music with traditional Jewish melodies; and the Israeli Klezmer Orchestra with Yishai Lapidot, who will close the festival with an energetic performance celebrating music, dance, and tradition.

Additional performances will feature Klezmer orchestras, Balkan ensembles, world music artists, jazz musicians, folk performers, and Jewish music groups, showcasing the diversity of the genre.

Beyond the performances, visitors can explore Safed's historic Old City, winding stone streets, galleries, restaurants, and cafés as music fills the city and creates a unique cultural experience.

'Safed is a city unlike any other in Israel, where history, art, music, and tradition come together in a truly unique way,' said Lorin Maugery, Consul Director for the Israel Ministry of Tourism, United States Southern Region. 'The Klezmer Festival gives travelers a wonderful opportunity to experience the city's incredible atmosphere while discovering the culture, creativity, and hospitality that make Safed such a memorable destination.'

'The Klezmer Festival is the living expression of Safed's spirit, a city of tradition, culture, creativity, and unity,' said Safed Mayor Yossi Kakun. 'Each year, we welcome thousands of visitors who come to experience the unique atmosphere of the city and the inspiring connection between tradition and renewal.'

'The goal of this year's festival is celebration,' said Jackie Becher, the festival's artistic director. 'We created a program that honors the roots of Klezmer music while also showcasing artists and ensembles who continue to expand the genre. The result is a rich and moving musical experience.'

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