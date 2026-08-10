Haifa Welcomes Families For 36th International Festival Of Children’s Theatre

NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Haifa International Festival of Children's Theatre will return to Israel's northern coastal city from August 25-27, 2026, celebrating its 36th year with performances, creative activities and cultural experiences for children and families.

Organized by Haifa Theatre, the festival has become a leading celebration of children's theatre in Israel, highlighting creativity, diversity and inclusion. The 2026 edition will expand throughout the city, featuring performances and activities across multiple venues and spaces.

The festival will include original productions, guest performances from leading Israeli children's theatre companies, free street performances in the Open Area, and creative workshops designed for young visitors.

Haifa is a city where cultures, communities and creativity come together,' said Lorin Maugery, Consul-Director for the Israel Ministry of Tourism, United States Southern Region. 'The Haifa International Festival of Children's Theatre offers families a unique opportunity to experience Israel's vibrant cultural scene while discovering one of the country's most beautiful coastal cities.'

Located along Israel's Mediterranean coast, Haifa is known for its stunning views, diverse communities, historic neighborhoods and attractions including the UNESCO-listed Bahá'í Gardens. The festival offers visitors another reason to explore the city while experiencing its creative and welcoming atmosphere.

Need more Israel Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming