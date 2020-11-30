VIDEOS: Watch Highlights From the Virtual ISRA-DRAMA 2020

The 2020 edition of Isra-Drama, the annual meetup of theatremakers in Israel, took place virtually this weekend.

The programme was as follows:

Thursday, November 26

17:00 - 19:30 - Opening Event

20:00 - 21:30 - Panel Discussion: Israeli Theatre's Greatest Hits

Friday, November 27

11:00 - 12:30 - Panel Discussion: Welcome To Theatre-land: Israel's Theatrical Scene

17:00 - 18:30 - Panel Discussion: Takeaway Theatre

19:00 - 20:30 - Panel Discussion: "Words Are All We Have Left To Play With"

Saturday, November 28

14:00 - 15:30 - Panel Discussion: Embodying Meaning | Let's Play It By Gender

16:00 - 17:30 - Panel Discussion: From Page To Stage

Watch the video highlights from the event in the playlist below!

Isra-Drama is an event designed to expose Israeli drama to the international theatre community: festival directors, theatre directors, stage directors, artistic directors, dramaturges, translators, and journalists.

During the week-long Isra-Drama, the best of Israel's original playwriting is presented on stages, accompanied by subtitles. Guests are invited to panels and discussions with Israel's leading theatre creators, and have the opportunity to meet and talk with playwrights.

Isra-Drama is produced with collaboration and support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport - Culture Administration; Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Department of Culture and Science Relations; Municipality of Tel Aviv-Yafo; The Marc Rich Foundation for Education, Culture and Welfare, and The Tel Aviv Yehoshua Rabinowitz Arts Foundation.

Learn more at https://exposure.dramaisrael.org/.

