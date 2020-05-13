VIDEO: Israeli Cast of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Performs Wicked Little Town in Hebrew

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Israeli premiere of John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH was planned to open May 2020, but has been postponed, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In response, the cast of the show released a first single, recorded in quarantine.

Watch the cast perform Wicked Little Town in Hebrew below!

Also available on Apple Music and Spotify.

The Israeli Hedwig creative team includes wig designer Mike Potter (original Broadway and movie designer), musical director Yuval Goldstein, costume designer Maya Meidar Moran and makeup designer Alex Bezalel, with Roi Dolev (La Cage Aux Folles, Into the Woods) as the titular East-German transgender rockstar.

Members of the Angry Inch include Guy Lukatch (keyboard and guitar), Alon Putski Lukatch (bass and guitar), Elad Meiri (guitar) and Tomer Sagmon (drums).

The John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask cult phenomenon opened Off-Broadway at the Jane Street Theatre over 20 years ago, and since rocked around the world, with productions in Japan, Italy, New Zealand, London and Mexico among others.





