VIDEO: Cameri Theatre CEO Ran Gueta Discusses a New Fund Established For the Theater's Workers, and more!

Gueta was interviewed on 13 News on 22 October.

Oct. 25, 2020  

Cameri Theatre CEO, Ran Gueta, was recently interviewed on 13 News, where he talked about the daily struggle of theater management, the special fund established for Cameri workers and players, and more.

The episode aired on 22 October 2020, and was posted to the theater's Facebook page courtesy of Mina Seman Tov, the theater spokesperson.

Watch the full interview below!


