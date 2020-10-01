The Stage Tel Aviv Announces OUTSIDE THE BOX, Virtual Story and Poetry Slam

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The performance will take place on Monday, October 19th and be streamed online.

The Stage Tel Aviv is presenting Outside the Box - Virtual Story and Poetry Slam on Monday Oct 19th @ 20:00!

a??Pieces must be original and in English, and The performance will be on Zoom and streamed live on their Facebook page.

To sign up to perform: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSff74WK7CZQ7xbOkUMbZNIUbJP_DFj8I_Jf2jt0pmVXgt9P7g/viewform

The Stage TLV "is Tel Aviv's home for performing arts in English. We are a volunteer-based community dedicated to creating a platform for anyone to turn their artistic ambition, small or large, into reality. Our activities and performing arts events in Tel Aviv consist of large and small productions and performances, community events and workshops."

For more information visit: https://www.thestagetlv.com/

