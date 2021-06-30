The Song of the Dove Festival Will Return to Israel's Timna Park in October

The Song of the Dove festival will return to Timna Park in October, Middle East In 24 reports.

The festival will be opened by the huge original production "Returning to Nuweiba."

The festival will feature a performance collaboration by the Jerusalem East and West Orchestra and the Symphony Orchestra from Morocco, called "The Concert for Peace. The concert is conducted and conducted by maestro Tom Cohen.

Guest performers include Barry Sakharof, Ehud Banai, Dudu Tessa, Jasmine Levy, Violet Salma, Sama Shofani, Ziv Yehezkel, Idan Amadi, Narkis, Lucy Ayoub and the Moroccan singer Sena Marhati.

The festival runs October 20-23, 2021.

