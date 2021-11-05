The Czech National Ballet Will Open 2021-22 Season at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center

The Czech National Ballet will open the 2021-2022 season at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center this month.

The performance will feature music from Beethoven, Mozart, Pergolas, Marcello, Torley, Vivaldi, Foss, and Haubrich.

The program is a selection of masterpieces from 50 years of work by Jerzy Killian - one of today's top choreographers.

Performances run November 25-27, 2021. Learn more at https://www.israel-opera.co.il/?CategoryID=1284&ArticleID=5150.

Watch a preview below: