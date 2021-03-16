The Cameri Theatre Returns to Live Performances

The Cameri Theater meets the conditions of the green label for receiving an audience according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

Tickets will be sold in advance, on the theater website and/or by phone only. Tickets will not be allowed to be sold at the theater box office on the day of the show.

Entry will be allowed to holders of the "green label" only, which includes:

Vaccinators - People who have completed 2 vaccine doses and have had at least a week of the second vaccine dose, have a valid vaccination certificate

Recovering - Holders of a recovery certificate

At this stage, children under the age of 16 will not be allowed in - except for recovering children.

Entrance to the hall will be permitted by presenting a printed invitation confirmation or on the mobile phone.

Collection at the checkout will only be possible in exceptional cases, for a customer who did not bring the digital card.

Seating in the hall will be allowed for individuals or groups in such a way that at least one empty seat will be kept between each individual or group of people. A mask should be worn throughout the stay in the theater and during the performance inside the hall.

The various performances will take place non-stop. Various halls and foyers will be thoroughly disinfected on a daily basis. Entry and exit from the theater will be done through ushers and gradually to prevent a crowd. The instructions of the ushers and the general instructions must be obeyed.

A green card certificate can be issued either through the website of the Ministry of Health or through the Ministry of Health hotline * 5400 / 08-6241010.

