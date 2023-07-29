TICK, TICK... BOOM! Makes Its Israeli Debut In A Strictly Limited Engagement

TICK, TICK... BOOM! will debut in Haifa with performances on October 26 and 28, before moving to Tel Aviv for a final show on November 8.

By: Jul. 29, 2023

The Israeli theatre scene is set to welcome the groundbreaking rock musical, TICK, TICK... BOOM!, this October. Penned by Jonathan Larson, the creative genius behind RENT, the musical will be presented by the same production team that recently brought HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to Israeli audiences.

TICK, TICK... BOOM! will debut in Haifa with performances on October 26 and 28, before moving to Tel Aviv for a final show on November 8. This strictly limited run marks the first time the musical will be performed in Israel, making it a must-see event for musical theatre enthusiasts.

The musical tells the semi-autobiographical story of Jon, a promising young artist on the cusp of his thirtieth birthday, living in a cramped apartment at the edge of Soho in the 90s. Jon grapples with the pressures of life, love, and a career in the arts, all while the ticking of life's clock grows ever louder in his ears.

The Israeli production features Roi Dolev (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, INTO THE WOODS) as Jon, Inbal Zoashnin (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) as Susan, and introducing Snir Weiller as Michael. Dolev, in addition to his starring role, takes the helm as the director and translator. The production features live music with Ofir Ariel on keyboard, Adi Ben Pazi on bass, Matan Charter on guitar, and Tomer Sagmon on drums.

The premiere of TICK, TICK... BOOM! in Israel is a significant addition to the country's growing repertoire of international musical theatre productions. It underscores the increasing popularity and recognition of this art form in the region.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the production's website at Click Here

tick...tick...BOOM!

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

David Auburn, Script Consultant

Vocal Arrangements and Orchestrations by Stephen Oremus

tick, tick...BOOM! was originally produced off-Broadway in June, 2001 by Victoria Leacock, Robyn Goodman , Dede Harris, Lorie Cowen Levy, Beth Smith

Presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International www.mtishows.eu




