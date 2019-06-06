THE WIZARD OF OZ to Delight at The Jerusalem Theater

Jun. 6, 2019  

THE WIZARD OF OZ to Delight at The Jerusalem TheaterWe're off to see the wonderful Wizard of Oz at The Jerusalem Theatre June 10!

Slip on your Ruby Slippers and follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy. It's an exciting, musical adventure as Dorothy and Toto take advice from the Good Witch, wander through Munchkin land and try to outrun the Wicked Witch on their way to find the Wizard of Oz. Help the Scarecrow get his brain, the Tin Man have a heart, the Cowardly Lion find some courage and get Dorothy back home to Kansas in this classic family story.

The show is geared toward 3-9 year olds, as the performers will be introducing this famous tale to the audience. There will also be a kosher dairy restaurant and snack bar available during the event, so feel free to come hungry!

For tickets and more information about The Wizard of Oz, tap here.



