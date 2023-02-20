THE HASIDIC KOPPLE Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run 23 February - 22 May.

Feb. 20, 2023  
Yehuda and Haim are a pair of 23-year-old twins from Kfar Chabad. The first is a Torah prodigy, and the second - not a prodigy and certainly not a Torah prodigy. They must find a match, since in their "ripe old age" it simply will not do to be bachelors. The community rabbi holds a large Farbrengen for the two, during which they meet their intended brides. Yehuda the prodigy is successfully betrothed to the pious rabbi's daughter, Rina, with the wedding set a week from now. Haim's match is unsuccessful, and he's expelled from Kfar Chabad until he'll find a suitable match.

Yehuda cannot picture his wedding without his beloved twin, and the two embark on a "matchmaking mission" to find Haim a bride in just seven days! They enlist the help of a reputable matchmaker in a dubious neighborhood on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, and mix with Menashe, the head of a crime family, who terrorizes the residents of the neighborhood. What begins as a journey to find a mate, turns into such a big mess, that not even God can untangle...

Duration: 140 Minutes



ANGELS IN AMERICA is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre Photo
ANGELS IN AMERICA is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
Angels in America is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 4 March, 2023.
I AM YOUR GRANDMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week Photo
I AM YOUR GRANDMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
Odelia, a tough and cynical pensioner, refuses to sign a renovation project in her apartment building, which will ruin her late son’s bedroom. When she finds a form from the sperm bank in his room, she realizes that somewhere in the world she has a grandson. Odelia and her two best friends, Deborah and Chaya, make a deal with Yoni, the renovation project manager: he will help them find the grandson, and then Odelia will sign.
BIRTHDAY CANDLES is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre Photo
BIRTHDAY CANDLES is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
Birthday Candles is now playing at the Cameri Theatre in Israel. Performances run through 21 February.
ANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month Photo
ANGELS IN AMERICA Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month
An exciting tragicomic fantasy, which occurred during the peak days of the AIDS pandemic in New York at the end of the 80's. Eight characters looking for redemption between life and death, love and sex and heaven and hell.

