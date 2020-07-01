Suspected Cyber Attack Halts Israel Philharmonic Orchestra's Virtual Gala

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra hosted its virtual Global Gala, hosted by Helen Mirren, on Monday.

According to Jewish Exponent, a suspected cyberattack disrupted the gala, making it impossible to view for most of the 13,000 people who had registered.

The attack crashed the websites of the orchestra and its gala partner, Medici.TV.

"It seems that hackers were determined to silence our message and stamp out our voice, but they will not succeed," said Danielle Ames Spivak, executive director of American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. "More than ever, we are determined to spread the Israel Philharmonic's message of hope, peace, and beauty around the world."

The virtual benefit starred Lahav Shani and iconic soloists, including Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth, Yefim Bronfman, Itzhak Perlman, Evgeny Kissin, András Schiff, Gil Shaham, Chen Reiss and Martin Fröst. The program also included special messages from Zubin Mehta, Gianandrea Noseda and Lahav Shani.

This landmark moment in the IPO's history is now available to stream internationally, free of charge. Check it out here!

