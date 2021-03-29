Romanian Authorities Investigate Death Threats Against Jewish Theater Director

Romanian authorities are investigating death threats received by Maia Morgenstern, director of a Jewish theater in Bucharest, The Times of Israel reports.

The threats were said to be made by a nationalist party, "from the AUR formation" (Alliance for the Unity of Romanians), which has denied involvement.

Morgenstern shared a long email message containing insults and threats on her Facebook page on Saturday.

The letter "promised to set fire to [your] idiotic Yiddish theater."

The investigation is being carried out in collaboration with the intelligence services, and two suspects have since been identified. Their identity has not been revealed, but searches are underway at their homes in Bucharest and Timisoara.

