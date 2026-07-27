OOTZ LI GOOTZ LI Will Return to the Cameri Theatre

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The Cameri Theatre will present a renewed production of Ootz Li Gootz Li, a beloved Israeli musical fairy tale for the whole family, featuring songs and rhymes by renowned poet Avraham Shlonsky. Based on the original stage version directed by Yossi Yizraeli, the new production is directed by Erez Shafrir following the work of Roni Pinkovitz. Performances will run 27 July - 30 August.

Inspired by the classic fairy tale of Rumpelstiltskin, Ootz Li Gootz Li follows a poor miller who dreams of marrying his daughter to the king. Hoping to impress the ruler, he claims that his daughter has the magical ability to turn straw into gold. With the kingdom’s treasury empty, the king eagerly seizes the opportunity and demands that the young woman prove her extraordinary talent.

Desperate and unable to fulfill the king’s command, the miller’s daughter receives help from a mysterious little man who offers to spin the straw into gold. In exchange, he asks for her firstborn child. After pleading with him, he agrees to a different bargain: the young queen can keep her child if she succeeds in discovering his name.

The updated production brings a new interpretation to one of the Cameri Theatre’s most cherished classics, combining whimsical storytelling, music, movement, and colorful theatrical design for audiences of all ages. The production runs approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

The creative team includes music by Dov Zelzer, arrangements by Eran Dinur, musical direction and additional arrangements by Nadav Rubinstein, movement by Erez Shafrir, set and costume design by Ruth Dar, and lighting design by Uri Morag based on the work of Felix Ross.

The cast features Rami Baruch, Eran Mor, Nadav Knights, Gilad Shmueli, Alon Sandler, David Bilenka, Eli Gorenstein, Simcha Barbiro, Yarden Nikfahama, Noy Halperin, Naama Shtrit, Aya Granit Shava, Noam Bart, Irit Kaplan, Kinneret Limoni, Shoham Shainer, David Niv, Tal Weiss, Ofri Biterman, Adir Bublil, Matan Ben Shimon, and Tal Ben Aharon.

Performers appear in rotating combinations throughout the run, with multiple actors sharing roles. The production continues the Cameri Theatre’s tradition of bringing classic Israeli works to new generations through contemporary theatrical adaptations.

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