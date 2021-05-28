Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Movie Theaters in Israel Reopen For the First Time in 14 Months

Tickets selling the fastest were for the evening showings of Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot.

May. 28, 2021  
Cinemas in Israel have officially reopened as of Thursday, May 28, for the first films in 14 months, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Auditoriums were either green, for those who have been vaccinated, or purple, for the unvaccinated. Each ticket was also marked as green or purple.

While most of Israel's cultural life started to get back into action a few months ago, the large movie chains, including Cinema City, Lev Cinemas and Yes Planet, remained closed due to lack of government support during the pandemic.

The Health Ministry approved the attendance of 50 people in the purple auditoriums for the unvaccinated, which allowed them to finally reopen. Over the next few weeks, the chains are hoping they will be able to reopen fully, with all auditoriums going at once.

Read more on The Jerusalem Post.


