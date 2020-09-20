Mike Potter, Matan Anchisi And More Set For HEDWIG Israel Online Events

Potter will give a Q&A on the show's Facebook page this Tuesday at 5 pm IDT (10 am EDT).

This upcoming week, HEDWIG's Israeli production will hold several online events, featuring among others original makeup and wig designer Mike Potter.

Potter will give a Q&A on the show's Facebook page this Tuesday at 5 pm IDT (10 am EDT). Other events include an Instagram takeover by costume designer Matan Anchisi, anticipated date announcements and a panel with the production's artistic team.

Follow the events on the production's Instagram and Facebook pages.

The John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask cult phenomenon opened Off-Broadway at the Jane Street Theatre over 20 years ago, and since rocked around the world, with productions in Japan, Italy, New Zealand, London and Mexico among others.

The recent Broadway production starring Neil Patrick Harris won 4 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Leading Actor in a Musical, and was critically acclaimed, famously declared by Rolling Stone "the best rock musical ever!"

