LA CAGE Israeli Cast Album Sets Release Date

All proceeds of the album will be donated to Yesh Im Mi Ledaber, supporting suicide prevention among LGBT youth.

Dec. 26, 2020  

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES' Original Israeli Cast Album is due to be released December 26, marking a year since composer and lyricist Jerry Herman's passing.

The cast album is an EP that features four songs from Herman and Harvey Fierstein's iconic Broadway musical, performed by the original Israeli production's cast and orchestra, led by Oren Habot as George and Roi Dolev as Albin. The four songs featured are Prelude, I Am What I Am, With You On My Arm, and Song on the Sand.

Click here and listen to the album

 

 

 


